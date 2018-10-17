BDNY joins Emerald Expositions’ hospitality portfolio

Alpharetta, Ga.—Emerald Expositions, the owner of HD Expo, Hospitality Design magazine and the other HD events, has acquired Boutique Design New York (BDNY) and related assets from ST Media Group (ST Media) and Hospitality Media Group (HMG). The addition marks the beginning of collaborative synergies between brands that will greatly benefit designers, architects, purchasing firms, owner/operators and leading brands within the hospitality industry.

“We are truly excited about bringing BDNY and its sister properties into our growing portfolio,” said Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor in chief of Hospitality Design magazine and vice president of the Hospitality Design Group. “Having the two brands under one group means we can better serve and connect the hospitality design industry.”

HD Expo and BDNY are the two-leading trade show and conference platforms for the hospitality design industry, with each event offering distinct content, format and audiences. Both events are well-positioned for continued steady growth in attendance and exhibitors and are highly valued for their ability to bring together innovative products, engaging education, and professional networking in each unique format and location.

Other assets acquired in addition to BDNY include the BDwest and HX: The Hotel Experience trade shows; the Hospitality Match, Senior Lifestyle Design Match and Forum Series events; and Boutique Design, the partner magazine to BDNY. Members of the ST Media and HMG teams will join Emerald Expositions, including Michelle Finn, formerly president of HMG and senior vice president of ST Media.