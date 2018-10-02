Armstrong to participate in Manufacturing Day

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will participate in this year’s Manufacturing Day by hosting students and business leaders for plant tours and activities in several locations across the U.S.

Sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers, Manufacturing Day is officially recognized on Friday, Oct. 5. Armstrong Flooring is planning activities in:

Elkins, W.Va., where employees from the hardwood flooring plant in nearby Beverly, W.Va., will participate in the Mountain State Forest Festival. Employees will staff an Armstrong Flooring booth at the Forestry and Wood Products exhibit at Elkins/Randolph County YMCA on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Armstrong Flooring also sponsors Children's Day in the Park on Oct. 4 and the Lumber Jack Competition on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stillwater, Okla., where the Stillwater Chamber Manufacturing Leadership Group will visit the resilient flooring plant on Tuesday, Oct. 23, for a presentation and tour. The plant will also be hosting tours for local technology school students throughout October.

Lancaster, Pa., where a group of students from Columbia High School is scheduled to visit Armstrong Flooring’s headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

“We’re happy to participate in Manufacturing Day, providing a firsthand look at the wide variety of exciting careers available in manufacturing,” said Don Maier, Armstrong Flooring CEO and board member of the National Association of Manufacturers. “This is a valuable opportunity to engage with the next generation who will drive our economy and future innovations.”