Armstrong Flooring’s Costello leads sustainability panels at Greenbuild 2018

Lancaster, Pa.—Amy Costello, Armstrong Flooring’s sustainability manager, will lead two discussions as both a speaker and moderator at Greenbuild 2018 in Chicago. Thousands of building professionals from all over the world come together at Greenbuild for three days of educational sessions, renowned speakers and special seminars.

“EPDs: The Good, the Bad, the Useful” – Nov. 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Costello will moderate as well as speak on the subject of environmental product declarations (EPDs) and how these tools help building industry professionals make informed product selection decisions using environmental impact information.

“The Impact of LEED: Past, Present and Future”–Nov. 15, 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Costello will discuss the evolution of LEED and technical priorities in LEED v1.4 for Materials and Resources and Environmental Quality as well as what the future looks like for higher performance buildings.

These interactive sessions are intended for everyone involved in the green building product supply chain: architects, engineers, designers, specifiers, tenants, owners, contractors, product manufacturers, marketing/communication professionals, etc.

Costello, a licensed environmental engineer with 25-plus years of experience, is responsible for driving Armstrong Flooring’s sustainability initiatives in operations and on the product side. An Armstrong employee for over a decade, she has also served on several industry committees for organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council, ASTM International, and the U.S. General Service Administration. She is a frequent presenter on topics such as business of sustainability, circular economy, industrial ecology and innovative sustainable design.