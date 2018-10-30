Armstrong Flooring to donate flooring for disaster recovery efforts

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has pledged to donate 400,000 square feet of flooring to support the rebuilding efforts taking place in the U.S. for Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael and other natural disasters.

The company will contribute flooring through its partnership with Good360, a nonprofit that matches product donations with community organizations, many of which are engaged in disaster recovery in local communities.

“Many families and communities are facing a long recovery process after this year’s devastating hurricane season, and we wanted to lend our support,” said Don Maier, CEO, Armstrong Flooring. “With Good360’s help, our donated flooring can have maximum impact by aiding community organizations focused on helping individuals and families rebuild their homes and lives.”

The flooring donated through Good360 will be provided to nonprofit organizations, including those helping with rebuilding efforts after disasters. Good360 provides products for all stages of disaster recovery and works with its on-the-ground nonprofit partners to assess needs and respond accordingly.

“Good360 is extremely pleased to continue our partnership with Armstrong Flooring to assist with long-term disaster recovery efforts, including in those communities most recently impacted by Hurricanes Florence and Michael,” said Howard Sherman, CEO, Good360. “The long-term recovery of hard-hit regions often suffers because of a lack of attention and support, but with the help of committed partners like Armstrong Flooring, we can jointly help bring communities back to a place of resiliency.”