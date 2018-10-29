Armstrong Flooring launches new design competition

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring introduces its new See the Possibilities design competition, calling on professional designers to push the limits of VCT by creating bold and vibrant designs to reflect the demands of modern commercial interiors. Entries may be submitted through Jan. 15 at armstrongflooring.com/designcontest .

The grand prize, valued at $2500, is a trip for two to Palm Springs, Cali., a destination that is recognized for its design aesthetic and historical architecture. The contest is open to professionals in the design and architecture community located in the United States, as well as students of design or architecture. Entrants can submit either finished installations or conceptual layouts featuring Armstrong Flooring VCT products in a healthcare, education, retail, hospitality or office setting.

“The competition recognizes that the right floor adds immeasurably to the beauty and function of an education, healthcare, retail, corporate or hospitality environment,” said Ebeth Pitman, director of brand marketing. “Client satisfaction is key, and architects and designers know the value of specifying the highest quality materials along with the latest in design and technology.”

The winning VCT design will be selected by a jury of design professionals, including Armstrong Flooring product designers. Submissions will be judged on visual appeal, creative use of color and pattern, and practicality of design with sector in mind. Armstrong Flooring VCT products must be used exclusively and identified by SKU number.