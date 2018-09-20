The Nationals returns to TISE 2019

Dallas—The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo has answered industry requests and brought back the National Installer of the Year Installation Competition (The Nationals) to TISE 2019. Installers across all aspects of the floor covering, stone, and tile industry are encouraged to submit their installation projects into The Nationals now.

A panel of judges will be reviewing project submissions from around the country and selecting the top three finalists in each installation category to compete live in The Nationals competition at TISE. There are three installation categories including carpet, stone/tile and wood. Submissions close Oct. 15 and finalists will be selected by Nov. 15.

“With the focus on the importance of installation in the industry, we knew this was the perfect timing to bring back the competition,” said Amie Gilmore, CEM, director of TISE. “We are honored to highlight the hardworking community of installers at The International Surface Event and can’t wait for the exciting live challenge on the show floor. It is our goal that this promotion both showcase the incredible work happening in the industry now while also bringing national exposure to the need for more trained professionals in this career segment.”

The industry is invited to watch the nine selected finalists live on the show floor as they show off their talent and skills in a set of product installation challenges, each in their own pre-constructed pod. The winner of the LIVE installation contest in Las Vegas will be crowned The National Installer of the Year, receive a prize package and own bragging rights in the industry and to his or her customers.

Industry manufacturers interested in sponsoring the National Installer of the Year Installation Competition should complete the TISE marketing activation request form to be contacted by the TISE team.

Register for TISE 2019 here.