Tarkett’s Styka honored by CFI

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has recognized Don Styka, CFI master installer #383, for receiving the R. Christopher Davis Award, presented in memory of Chris Davis.

Styka, longtime member of the Johnsonite team and current director of field services, exemplifies the dedication and industry support that Tarkett strives to encourage within the various divisions and company. He began his career as an installer in Youngstown, Ohio, working for his uncle installing flooring for Sears and other local stores in 1979. Always looking for a challenge and to expand his knowledge, he accepted a position with a local flooring distributor in the mid-1980’s. He entered the manufacturing side of the industry with Johnsonite in 1999 as senior technical specialist and is currently the director of field services for Tarkett, which purchased Johnsonite in 2005.

Styka possesses a wealth of knowledge in flooring installations, application processes, products, maintenance, sales and management, and is considered an expert in the flooring industry. Once certified, he became very active with CFI. As founding member, he served as secretary-treasurer, member of the board of directors, president of the Northeast Ohio chapter, and was a senior certifier.

Davis, which the award is in honor of, was a true friend of CFI in his position as president of the WFCA. In his memory, members of the flooring industry who promote quality installation through their support of CFI are recognized. Recipients of this award are selected according to their ability and willingness to work within the flooring industry to build a stronger foundation between all partners. This person must also display the characteristics of leadership to achieve goals that are directly related to the advancement of quality flooring installation.

The entire team at Tarkett is thrilled for Don and is grateful to the service he has provided to our industry and beyond. To learn more about Tarkett and its brands Johnsonite, Tandus Centiva, and Desso, visit: tarkettna.com.