Tarkett updates slip-resistant rubber tile

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched a refreshed offering of textures for its slip-resistant rubber tile products. The newly designed textures have a lower profile, making it easier to clean the entire surface without worrying about deep grooves. Tarkett combines these creative textures with a rich collection of color and patterns, allowing rubber tile flooring to be carried beyond the locker room into high-profile spaces for any segment.

“We're working to elevate the use of rubber beyond what it's traditionally known for,” said Janette Murray, senior product designer for Tarkett North America. “It’s been perceived as a performance product because it has so many wonderful qualities for safety and comfort. But it’s also one of our most sustainable products. Through design, we’re helping architects and designers use rubber flooring in spaces where they wouldn’t have considered it before.”

These 14 textures are available on any of the brand’s rubber tile collections: Forged, Woven, Hammered, Linen, Wood Grain, Leather, Brushed, Concrete, Rice Paper, Flagstone, Raised Round, Raised Square, Bamboo and Cubis. Five additional textures are available within the Circulinity series: Fast Lane, Effervescent, Tic Tac Toe, Tricycle and Roundabout.

All Tarkett’s rubber tile products are now ILFI Living Product Challenge Imperative certified with a Water Petal certification and Cradle to Cradle Bronze certified. Tarkett’s rubber manufacturing facility operates on 97% recycled water and 100% renewable electricity.

Non-PVC rubber is naturally slip resistant, absorbs shock and sound, and is comfortable underfoot. In addition, Tarkett’s rubber tile flooring is:

FloorScore certified and meets CA 01350

Phthalate free

Part of the ReStart reclamation program

Made in the USA in an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified plant

To learn more about Tarkett’s products, visit: tarkettna.com.