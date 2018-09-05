Tarkett launches Performa from Johnsonite

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Performa, a heterogeneous sheet collection created by Johnsonite.

Performa delivers all the style and strength required at a price the project can afford. With contemporary visuals, nitrogen-cured polyurethane coating creating sun-heat stain and tear resistance, and 25 mil wear layer, these stylish designs help create warm, inviting spaces on time and on budget. Choose between six- or 12-foot rolls for added speed and flexibility during installation.

Each Performa design features the look of natural wood or stone—combining beauty, strength and value in one comprehensive solution. With best-in-class wear, premium visuals and an economic price point, there's no need to compromise.

Tarkett believes in placing people in the center of every space. Performa is an ideal flooring solution for Main Street, multi-family spaces and applications where biologicals are a concern.

Additionally, as part of Tarkett North America’s sustainability measures and commitment to people-friendly spaces that perform and inspire, Performa is:

Manufactured in North America, which reduces carbon emissions during shipment

Phthalate free

100% recyclable through Tarkett’s ReStart Reclamation Program.

In keeping with our commitment to better indoor air quality, Performa is both Asthma & Allergy and FloorScore certified, helping you breathe easier

For more information, visit tarkettna.com.