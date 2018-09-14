Tarkett introduces Contour + Techtonic

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Contour + Techtonic, premium LVT flooring products in a variety of wood, stone and abstract patterns, created by Tandus Centiva.

Contour’s design doesn’t just push creative boundaries—it shatters them. Contour combines today’s most thoughtful visionaries with the industry’s most innovative technologies, charting fresh new territory in design and performance. Discover an intense level of depth, detail and sophistication with Tarkett’s high-definition digital printing capabilities, as well as limitless opportunities for co-creation. Beyond Contour’s expansive palette, Tarkett will work with clients to recolor any pattern to meet their exact specifications, providing unmatched service and design flexibility with low minimums.

“Contour + Techtonic is the solution our customers are looking for because it is best-in-class protection and promises to keep floors looking new, longer,” said Jon Gittrich, vice president of product management for Tarkett North America.

Contour Abstracts: Inspired by a variety of materials and techniques, this diverse collection offers unique experiences and artful expressions for the floor plane. From woven textiles to mathematical equations, each creative process begins as a question in the creator’s mind. What if we could explore the element of water beneath our feet? What if we manipulated circles in an entirely new way? What if we explore color with more passion and excitement?

Contour Woods: These patterns begin with the careful study of natural grains and time-honored woodworking techniques, pulling out the details of each species and building upon them for a look that’s even better than the real thing. The new end grain pattern is reminiscent of the wood blocks used as street pavers in the mid-1800s—a stunning visual now but trusted then for its durability and comfort for animals. From the warm and rustic to the cool and contemporary, every grain has a story to tell—and a unique contribution to make.

Contour Stones: Gaining inspiration from old-world Italian craftsmanship, these new stone patterns showcase subtle depths of color and texture that shift and morph as nature intended, creating authentic visuals that can only be accomplished through advanced digital design. Design interpretations of Italian concrete and the reflection of glass against stone take on a character all on their own. And it’s anything but faux.

Additional LVT products debuting developed with Contour construction include: Color Play + Techtonic, Broadcloth + Techtonicby Suzanne Tick, Illusion + Techtonic by Jhane Barnes, Faux Bois + Techtonic by Manuel Navarro, Outliners + Techtonic by Jane Hallinan, Filament + Techtonic by Suzanne Tick.

Contour combines a 32-mil wear layer with Techtonic, a new state-of-the-art protection that delivers unmatched durability in high-traffic areas. Tarkett’s Techtonic is a massive shift forward in performance for hard surface floors. Its advanced new polyurethane technology is super tough, resisting scratching, abrasions, scuffing and staining.

Tarkett believes in placing people in the center of every space. Contour + Techtonic is suitable for a variety of segments, including retail, education, workplace and healthcare.

Additionally, as part of Tarkett North America’s sustainability measures and commitment to people-friendly spaces, Contour is:

Phthalate free

Recycled content: 27.5%

Recyclability: recyclable through ReStart reclamation program

LEED v4: meets new requirements for indoor air quality credit on low emitting flooring (FloorScore) and low TVOCs.

For more information, visit tarkettna.com.