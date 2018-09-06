Spartan Surfaces expands supplier relations team

Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces is growing its supplier relations team to strengthen relationships with the suppliers it brings to market. As part of this growth, Joey Lester has been promoted to vice president of supplier relations. Elizabeth Hart and Kelly Lynch, members of Lester’s management team, have both been promoted to manager of supplier relations.

In his new position, Lester will be managing and advocating for the best in all things product. Hart’s new responsibilities include a more hands-on role in supplier communication to ensure all goals are in line. She will also oversee Spartan’s East Coast showrooms in Maryland, Washington DC and New York City. Lynch, who is shifting from customer service, will be growing Spartan’s relations to better service the customers she has worked with over the past two years.

Spartan is also bringing together its brightest minds in finance, flooring-tech and business intelligence. Rick Rollins, leads and claims coordinator, and Adam Gable, CFO, will now work in tandem to strengthen the company’s overall focus on product performance and market data. Rollins, who spent the last two and half years developing and launching Spartan’s CRM, is now doubling down on duties.

Rounding out the advancements, Meredith Nicholson is being promoted to vice president of marketing. Nicholson has spearheaded Spartan’s marketing strategy since 2011.

Alongside these promotions, the company is saying goodbye Jeremy Whipple, who will transition from Spartan Surfaces to AVA by Novalis as vice president of commercial business development.