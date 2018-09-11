Shaw ranked on ELearning! Magazine’s 2018 Learning! 100

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) gained national recognition as a high-achieving private sector company through ELearning! Magazine’s The Learning! 100. Honored for the eighth consecutive year, Shaw is the only flooring manufacturer to be recognized on the 2018 Learning! 100 list.

The Learning! 100 list is comprised of 60 corporate enterprises and 40 public sector organizations that are evaluated across three criteria: Collaborative Strategies’ Collaboration Index, Darden School’s Learning Culture Index and overall organizational performance. Every submission is evaluated on the same criteria, scores are totaled and ranked to generate the Learning! 100.

Contributing to Shaw’s high ranking is its dedication to investing in its associates by offering learning opportunities through Shaw Learning Academy (SLA). The company provides more than one-million hours of training annually, offering diverse solutions and platforms to meet the various learning needs of its associates and customers. By promoting innovative thinking and utilizing high-quality learning programs, SLA allows Shaw’s associates and customers to reach their highest potential.

Shaw’s comprehensive, competency-based talent model also supports the company’s superior ranking. The talent model aligns key associate skills and behaviors to strategic business objectives, encouraging leadership development, continuous learning and innovation within the organization while imbuing associates with a sense of empowerment.

“As an associate, from the day you walk in the door to the day you retire, Shaw’s commitment to continuous learning is apparent,” said Torrance Ford, Shaw’s director of talent management. “Investing in our associates and customers through training is the Shaw way, which enables us to not only achieve our business goals but deliver on our vision to create a better future.”