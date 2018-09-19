Shaw names Wells Fargo as consumer financing partner

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) will have Wells Fargo Retail Services as the company’s exclusive consumer financing provider, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Wells Fargo has served as a trusted, strategic financial partner of Shaw for many years and will now act as the exclusive provider of Shaw’s consumer financing program in the U.S., encompassing each of the company’s residential brands: Shaw Floors, COREtec and Anderson Tuftex. All retail customers who have an account with Shaw are eligible to enroll.

Shaw and Wells Fargo have designed this offering to help generate profitable revenue for flooring retail partners while providing competitive and affordable rates. The program delivers upon Shaw’s commitment to helping its retailers successfully grow their businesses by providing them the ability to extend a variety of financing options, which are integral tools for consumers making large purchases, such as flooring.

The new program provides retailers many benefits, including live training, a robust online resource center with reporting capabilities, seasonal promotions, quick electronic funding to bank accounts and excellent national consumer approval rates.

“In planning for the future and receiving input from our valued retail partners, we sought a financing provider who could create healthy competition within the flooring industry,” said Ken Jackson, chief financial officer of Shaw. “Shaw and Wells Fargo are proud to offer flooring retailers a consumer financing program that pairs competitive pricing with unwavering support, giving them a true advantage in the market to help grow their businesses.”

Retailers are encouraged to enroll today by contacting Wells Fargo's sales support team by calling: 1-800-577-5313. Pre-qualified retailers on Shaw's existing program can expect to receive enrollment kits in the mail as early as this week. For more information, retailers can also visit: ShawNow.com.