Shaw Industries honored with Outreach Award

Greenville, S.C.—Shaw Industries was recently recognized for its impact on communities in South Carolina. The company received the Outreach Award during the 2018 Salute to Manufacturing Awards Luncheon held here by SC Biz News, GSA Business Report and the S.C. Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

“Recognizing that the company’s success and that of the communities in which we operate are inextricably linked, our commitment to people goes beyond our associates,” said Deanna Mathis, Shaw’s director of corporate giving and community outreach. “We believe creating stronger communities means sharing our time, talents and resources. Through community giving, philanthropy and expansive STEM education programs, we stand to leave a lasting, positive impact in the hundreds of communities where we operate and beyond.”

Shaw has been deeply ingrained with the United Way for decades based on a shared focus on addressing needs in its local communities including health, education and financial stability. In South Carolina this past year, the company and associates at its Columbia and Clemson facilities raised $100,000 during its annual campaign.

In addition to corporate-wide endeavors, Shaw provides associates with the opportunity to support causes they care about. Clemson, S.C., associates raised more than $12,000 for the March of Dimes in 2018 and have already set a goal of at least $12,000 for 2019.

From kindergarten to college, from reading to robotics, Shaw works with local schools and community nonprofits on after-school programs, summer camps and college internship programs with the University of South Carolina and others. Shaw’s Columbia and Aiken, S.C., teams support the DIG STE(A)M Festival—a celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STE(A)M) in rural communities. The festival is an outdoor event that provides an opportunity for engagement and exchange between children, teens, families and STE(A)M professionals. The Williston, S.C., event draws approximately 4,000 spectators and participants annually.