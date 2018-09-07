Roppe updates installation of resilient stair tread

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe Holding Company (RHC), the parent company to commercial flooring leaders Roppe and Flexco, has made their resilient stair tread installations no longer require epoxy nose filler.

“We recognize that distributors and installers value three performance attributes from their manufacturer partners above all else: design aesthetics, quality and ease of installation,” said Brent Fike, general manager of technical services, RHC. “While the market recognizes RHC flooring companies for their continuous commitment to all three, eliminating the need for epoxy nose filler is going to be recognized by the professional flooring community as a significant benefit.”

Green building guidelines are continuously pushing the envelope to make buildings more efficient and healthier for occupants. Holistic scrutiny of the elements that go into the building is at the heart of RHC’s design process. RHC offers a variety of resilient stair treads including Vulcanized Rubber Stair Treads, which are formulated with ingredients that do not appear on the Red List of chemicals published by the International Living Futures Institute. However, epoxy nose fillers are formulated with ingredients that appear on the Red List.

In addition, epoxy nose fillers are commonly formulated using chemicals that appear on California’s Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as the California Prop 65 list. Excluding the additional step from the installation process will not only drive down total project costs, it will also provide a safer choice to architects and specifiers to build tomorrow’s buildings with reduced chemical hazards.

RHC resilient stair treads have always been designed to fit stair nosings snugly using quality workmanship and materials. However, through consistent advances in design and engineering systems, stair treads produced in 2018 and beyond no longer require epoxy nose filler on most installations.

