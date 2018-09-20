Profilitec introduces line of LVT profiles

Vicenza, Italy—Profilitec has introduced a full line of low thickness profiles specifically engineered for floating and glued LVT floors—the Multiclip LVT. This patented system includes a complete series of LVT floor profiles ideal for trimming the perimeter of floors requiring an expansion gap, and for transitioning between floors of equal and different thicknesses.

The system is an addition to the traditional Multiclip patented system, offering a connection structure with the following characteristics: resistant, adjustable and flexible. The 14 models of the LVT wood-look range are produced with an innovative, high-resistance covering certified by PEI ratings. All are available in Anodized Aluminum and High Resistance Wood Laminated Aluminum.

“These lines were created specifically to adapt to the typical low thickness associated with LVT,” said Greg Gelston, president of Profilitec. “All of which are useful for resolving the transition between floors of the same thickness, floors with different heights and for side edging of floors that need expansion.”

The following is a description of each profile in the series:

CLG 260 is a patented coplanar joint profile for LVT floors. The innovative clip system in Resinil (thermoplastic synthetic resin) allows, by simple rotation, to compensate level differences of up to 1.5mm. The system used with (base) CLB60ANF and (clip) CL40P can also join floors with thicknesses varying from 4 to 6mm. It additionally acts as a movement joint profile, since the internal cavity allows the underlying flooring to move up to 2mm.

CLF 320 is a patented end profile to join level differences from 0 to 6mm. A plastic clip allows the elements of system Multiclip to be perfectly combined, creating a resistant and flexible system. The slight rotation of the finishing profile allows the system to seamlessly adapt to level differences.

CLP 240 is a perimeter profile for LVT floors requiring an expansion gap—the internal 12mm cavity allows the underlying flooring to move more than 4 mm. It eliminates the need for baseboards, guaranteeing the expansion and perimetrical fastening of the floor. It may be used as entrance mat framing and in front of sliding doors.

Covertec SP is a profile designed to join two adjacent existing floors at the same height but can also cover imperfections in cutting or slight variations of height to be found on a tiled floor joining to a wooden one, for example. Available in three different widths, this profile is offered in Polished Brass, Chromed Brass, Stainless Steel, Silver Anodized Aluminum and Aluminum Wood Cladding Finish.

Zerotec ZR50 is a joint profile for LVT floors at different levels with thicknesses from 0 to 5 mm – 0″ to 3/16”. Its inclination facilitates the passage of trolleys like a small ramp. The trim allows the installer to perfectly join the height difference created when laying new floor covering over an existing one. Its ramp angle inclination has been conceived to bear intense transit of vehicles or wheeled carts in garage areas and shopping centers always maintaining total protection to the various edges of tiled floors.

Stairtec SVT is a stair nosing profile for 5mm with anti-slip function, thanks to its several knurls on the surface.