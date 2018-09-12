Patcraft’s oxidation experiment inspires new carpet tile

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has launched its newest carpet tile collection, Artefact. This versatile collection, featuring four distinct products, was inspired by an oxidation experiment exposing fabrics to metal,rust and water. Through a six-week process, vibrant colors and designs emerged to create a flooring collection aimed at bringing off-kilter nature into the built environment. Artefact is a reflection of beauty found in natural and organic transformation, with an emphasis on the discovery of artistry in the imperfect.

“Exploring the idea of industrial design veiled by organic influences, the Patcraft design team purposefully exposed an array of discarded, common materials to oxygen and moisture—resulting in the creation of vibrant, rusted visuals,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design, Patcraft. “Often seen as a consequence of age and exposure to elements, the rusted tones created rough yet resilient motifs, watermarked colorations and diverse shapes. The final patterns surfaced through artful imperfection, blurring the lines between process and design.”

Artefact is available in four 12 x 48-inch carpet tiles with a multi-level pattern loop. The collection offers a stunning selection of four carpet tile products,Patina, Etched, Relic and React. Patina features subtle patterns alluding to primitive surfaces marked by water and time and celebrates the natural course of age and weathering. Etched includes a monochromatic palette reflecting the beauty of materials that have been softened and worn over time. The rugged texture resembles the hand-dyeing process of folded fabrics and textiles. Relic’s large-scale pattern resembles corrugated metal and features a thoughtful mix of textures with scaled and gradated placements. And lastly, Reactaccentuates the beauty of imperfection to create subtle layers of texture evoking a sense of depth and timeworn quality.

Constructed with Eco Solution Q Nylon and EcoWorx backing, Artefact is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver. Products are backed with lifetime warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.