Mullican Flooring launches newly redesigned website

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has just launched its newly revamped website. The platform, designed by Johnson City-based Ntara, will enhance the user’s experience with advanced functionality and a new design.

Mullican’s new website features include an interactive flooring guide, defined product specifications, installation tips and inspiration. The cleaner look reflects the company’s new brand identity that launched earlier this year.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create a space that will better serve and encourage our loyal consumers,” said Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring. “The new innovative and educational experiences will provide value and help strengthen our connection with every visitor. I’m so proud to see this vision finally come to life.”

From choosing a color to the final installation, the website now walks consumers through the buying process in “Hardwood 101.” It also simplifies the dealer search and provides more information on the latest trends with an updated photo gallery.

The upgrade highlights Mullican Flooring’s solid and engineered hardwood flooring lines, the company’s exclusive manufacturing process in the Appalachian Mountains and its dedication to conservation and sustainability.

Content on the new Mullican Flooring website will be updated regularly. Visitors are encouraged to explore the site at the same address: mullicanflooring.com.