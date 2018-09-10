Mohawk redesigns Five Star to enhance in-store experience

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is re-envisioning the in-store experience for retailers in the age of the digital consumer. With Five Star, the next evolution of the Aligned Dealer program, Mohawk offers a turn-key in-store marketing solution to accelerate the sale.

“Consumers are shopping differently today—it’s no longer a linear path to purchase,” said Seth Arnold, vice president of residential marketing. “While digital has disrupted the consumer shopping journey, the one thing that remains unchanged is consumers are still going to the store to make their flooring purchases. The Five Star program is designed to connect the online to the in-store experience.”

Officially relaunching on Jan. 1, Five Star will include:

In-store support to make stores stand out in the market: Annual showroom updates that connect online stories with the in-store experience.

Annual showroom updates that connect online stories with the in-store experience. Product support to give stores an advantage: Floorscapes and ColorCenter private label products plus enhanced warranties, including a 60-day satisfaction assurance.

Floorscapes and ColorCenter private label products plus enhanced warranties, including a 60-day satisfaction assurance. Retail best practices that help adapt to the latest trends: Case studies, industry research and a peer-to-peer network with other dealers.

Case studies, industry research and a peer-to-peer network with other dealers. Consumer promotions that attract consumers and close sales: POP kits and customizable advertising to drive traffic during national sales.

POP kits and customizable advertising to drive traffic during national sales. Marketing funds and discounts to save money: Accrue funds on qualified Mohawk hard and soft products to use for merchandising samples and marketing programs. Plus, receive discounts on digital services and products.

“For over 30 years, we have been creating partnerships with independent retailers that help them thrive in the ever-changing business landscape,” Arnold explained. “Five Star represents a new era of continued partnership. Built on the foundation of Floorscapes and ColorCenter, it reinforces our commitment to a best-in-class in-store experience. We have been paying attention and listening to what our retailers are telling us. Their voice is really shaping the future of Five Star.”

To participate in Five Star, retailers must commit to supporting a mix of products and pay a quarterly fee. For more information, contact a Mohawk sales representative.