Mohawk fights breast cancer

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk continues its fight against breast cancer with its support of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk by donating more than 7,000 SmartCushion pads to comfort this year’s walkers and crew members. The company also hosts the “Mohawk Mile,” a bright pink carpeted footpath to the finish line filled with Mohawk residential and commercial team members, retail partners and customers urging walkers on to success.

Mohawk became involved with the 3-Day walk in 2015, when it provided 800 pieces of soft, durable and eco-friendly SmartCushion to place under the sleeping bags of weary walkers and crew in the Philadelphia walk. Today, Mohawk supports the three-day, 60-mile walk in all seven participating cities: Michigan, Twin Cities in Minnesota, Seattle, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and San Diego.

“This fight against breast cancer is personal—for those who walk because they’ve been affected by the effects of breast cancer; for those cheering on from the sidelines; for those trying to get the word out every way they can; and for Mohawk’s 21,000 U.S. employees,” said Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “Mohawk is exceptionally proud to be a partner in this fight. We at Mohawk believe that together we can give the thousands of people who are diagnosed with cancer each year a fighting chance.”

At the end of each 3-Day, Mohawk ReCover is on the scene to ensure each piece of SmartCushion is recycled. “Mohawk’s ReCover program is our strategy around recycling and diverting our products from the landfill,” said George Bandy Jr., Mohawk’s vice president of sustainability and commercial marketing. “As part of our partnership with Komen, SmartCushion from each 3-Day is recycled into new padding through our ReCover partners at no charge. When we ‘cushion the fight,’ we not only have the privilege of serving these dedicated, resilient walkers, we also get to reinforce our commitment to believe in better through how we use our resources. To me, this is what a circular economy is all about—providing a unique connection point for the participants, the environment and our Mohawk family.”

Since its inception in 2006, ReCover has diverted more than 100 million pounds from landfills. In 2017, Mohawk recycled 31,020 pounds of cushion at 3-Day events.

Mohawk was named a 2017 Rising Star partner by Susan G. Komen because each year since 2001 it has strengthened its commitment to Komen’s mission by expanding its programs and exploring new ways to engage with the organization. Mohawk’s fundraising programs—Decorate for the Cure in residential and Specify for a Cure in commercial—have donated nearly $6 million to date to Susan G. Komen, serving millions in more than 30 countries.

During each 3-Day event, Mohawk will have members from its residential and commercial sales teams along with customers cheering on participants during lunch stops and at the finish line each day. Additionally, the Mohawk creative team will be on site in select cities to shoot videos showcasing 3-Day participants, Decorate for the Cure, Specify for a Cure and the ReCover program.

For more information, visit: mohawkflooring.com.