Mannington Mills increases hard surface prices

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills will now implement a 4%-7% price increase on select hard surface products. The increase will apply to shipments in both the U.S. and Canada.

"Overall costs are rising at a pace that necessitates passing along a price increase to the market,” said Ed Duncan, president of Mannington residential.

According to Duncan, the increase is being implemented pre-tariff, and that any tariffs imposed in the future would drive an additional increase upon the effective date of the tariff.