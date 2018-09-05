Laticrete establishes scholarship to benefit students

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has established an annual $25,000 merit-based scholarship available for students enrolled in the masonry craft specialization program at the American College of Building Arts in Charleston, S.C. Named after Henry B. Rothberg, Laticrete co-owner and senior vice president of training, the scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to students who have demonstrated skill and commitment to pursuing work in masonry restoration.

“The American College of Business Arts is the only school in the United States to offer a bachelor’s degree in traditional building trades, while also providing a liberal arts education that includes courses such as math and business management to fight the ‘no college’ stigma of skilled workers,” said Ed Metcalf, president and COO of Laticrete North America. “With the Henry B. Rothberg Endowed Scholarship, Laticrete can support future industry workers and have a strong influence on shaping their talent.”

In addition to the scholarship, select Laticrete employees will be guest speakers and regularly lead class discussions about materials and installation methods. Materials will be donated to the college for students to learn new methods and repairs using the industry’s most innovative products on the market. For a more hands-on experience, Laticrete will also host field trips to the company’s South Carolina factory to learn about production.