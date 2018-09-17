Karndean CEU, environmental statement aim to establish LVT

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring, in conjunction with Hanley Wood, now offers a new Continuing Education Course (CEU)— "Specifying Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Environmentally Conscious Design"—and has published a new Environmental Statement which outlines the environmental qualities of Karndean Designflooring luxury vinyl.

The course examines the performance benefits, design features and applications for LVT where durability, low maintenance, versatility, sustainability and affordability are desired or required; demonstrates the composition and manufacturing process; evaluates performance testing and third-party certifications; analyzes LVT’s contribution to the green building movement; and illustrates applications where LVT may be specified without repercussions for the environment or occupant health.

“While luxury vinyl is the fastest-growing segment in floorcovering, many specifiers are unfamiliar with the environmental characteristics of LVT and the third-party flooring certifications that denote environmentally compliant products,” said Adrian Shortland, global liaison – technical & environmental, Karndean Designflooring.

The course is available for free online at hanleywooduniversity.com or in person by a Karndean Designflooring commercial business manager. The course is accredited by the American Institute of Architects Continuing Education Systems – AIA/CES 1 LU (HSW) and the Interior Design Continuing Education Council – IDCEC 1 credit hour (HSW).

The CEU is released in conjunction with a new environmental statement from the manufacturer, which specifically outlines the environmental attributes of Karndean Designflooring LVT, and follows the company’s recent inclusion in the mindful Materials collaborative.

"Our LVT is composed of virgin vinyl, the same trusted material that is used in medical tubing, pipes and window frames," Shortland said. "In fact, our products are BPA-, formaldehyde- and phthalate-free, and comply with Prop 65. We take the necessary steps and have the third-party certifications to ensure that our products are not only safe, but sustainable."

For more information about the CEU or to obtain a copy of the Karndean Designflooring Environmental Statement, visit: karndean.com.