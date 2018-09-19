Interface launches two carpet tile collections

Dallas—The International Surface Event (TISE): Surfaces | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo has news updates for the industry coming to this year’s event. Attendees will join industry peers on the show floor Jan. 23-25 in Las Vegas. Education programs will run Jan. 22-25. What’s more, the show has officially opened registration for this year’s event.

The TISE 2019 exhibit floor is wall-to-wall packed with over 800 brands and thousands of products, while the event spans nearly 1 million square feet of exhibits, education, product showrooms, show features and more.

Replacing the previous conference programming, the new Converge education program at TISE will offer the industry a new way to gain training, knowledge and information. With flexible scheduling allowing for the busy trade show atmosphere, persona interest groups for immersive, targeted discussions and the freedom to pass freely between session topics to gain exactly the knowledge needed.

TISE is also bringing the National Installer of the Year Installation Competition (The Nationals), which occur live on the floor. Installers across all aspects of the floor covering, stone and tile industry are encouraged to submit their installation projects into The Nationals. A panel of judges will be reviewing project submissions from around the country and selecting the top three finalists to compete live in an installation competition at TISE. The winner of the contest in Las Vegas will be crowned The National Installer of the Year, receive a prize package and own incredible bragging rights in the industry and to their customers.

There are three installation categories including carpet, stone/tile and wood. Submissions close Oct.15. Finalists will be selected by Nov. 15.

For additional information, visit: intlsurfaceevent.com.