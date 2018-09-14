Interface commits to carbon negativity by 2040

San Francisco—Interface CEO Jay Gould announced the manufacturer’s goal to become a carbon negative company by 2040 at the Global Climate Action Summit here. The modular flooring company will achieve this by innovating in three key areas: raw materials, supply chain and operations.

This goal builds on the company’s Mission Zero commitment of eliminating environmental impact by 2020, as well as its newest mission, Climate Take Back, which challenges the company, and industry at large, to become more proactive in finding and implementing climate change solutions.

The Global Climate Action Summit was organized to bring together global leaders in the private and public sector who are leading the charge on pushing down global emissions and ready to declare goals for carbon neutrality and beyond.