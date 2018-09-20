Imagine Tile names Roberts A&D sales executive

Montclair, N.J.—Imagine Tile has appointed John Savvas Roberts as architecture and design sales executive. In this role, John will oversee all A&D sales for the Imagine Tile brand by assisting with specification of in-stock and custom architectural decorative wall and floor tile products.

“We are very excited to have John join our team,” said Lynda Portelli, vice president of sales and marketing. “He brings 15 years of commercial sales experience, is heavily involved with professional organizations within the A&D community and has an infectious level of high energy, which will all be great assets for growing the Imagine Tile brand.”

Prior to joining Imagine Tile, John has served in a variety of capacities with Interface, Lutron and Milliken, including sales, business development, showroom management and as an A&D liaison. In addition to working in the contract interiors industry, John has served on committees and boards of organizations including NEWH, IIDA and LMNOP. He is currently part of the leadership team for LMNOP and is the membership committee chair for NEWH. In 2019, he will serve on the NEWH board managing fundraising efforts.