Forbo partners with Roesel-Heck Company

Hazleton, Pa.—Forbo Flooring Systems has a new sales partnership with Roesel-Heck Company, supplying commercial products to select regions in the eastern United States.

Roesel-Heck, a family-owned, regional wholesale distributor for both commercial and residential applications, will launch an initial portfolio of products including commercial sheet vinyl, static dissipative tiles and entrance system solutions. Their territory includes Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Eastern Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia.

