Flex-Guard Products directly supplies Flex-Guard, Speed-Flex

Phoenix—Flex-Guard Products now has Flex-Guard and Speed-Flex available directly from the manufacturer.

“Supplying product directly from our factory will enable us to improve customer service and expedite orders,” said Dennis Adamson, owner and president of Flex-Guard Products. “We have a tremendous following and this move will enable us to respond quickly to our customer needs.”

Flex-Guard and Speed-Flex are “peel and stick” crack isolation and anti-fracture membranes that do not require primer prior to installation, resulting in significant savings in time and material. These membranes are easy to install, lightweight, easy to handle and cut (no tar residue). Also, chalk lines are easily visible through the membrane since the product is white in color and approximately 25-mil thick for Flex-Guard (interior or exterior) and 15-mil thick for Speed-Flex (interior only). The products are available in multiple width and length rolls.

For pricing, availability or a free sample call 800-279-7600, or email flexguardproducts@yahoo.com.

