FCNews’ annual Fantasy Football for a Cause

Eight charities included in this year’s fundraiser

September 17/24, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 7

The Floor Covering News Fantasy Football for a Cause league closed this year with eight teams. All are playing for worthy causes as seen in the sidebar below.

Each team pledged $5,000 for a total of $40,000, which will be divided as follows:

$10,000 to the winner’s charity

$7,000 to the runner-up’s cause

$5,000 to the third-place’s cause

$3,000 to the fourth-place’s charity

$1,500 to the fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, eighth-places’ charities

In addition, the top player of every week, starting with the second week, will receive $500 and the runner-up will earn $250. The best part is all of the charities are guaranteed to receive a donation.

Following are snapshots of each cause represented by the league’s participants. FCNews and all teams encourage contributions from our readers to any charity that resonates with them.

Cali Bamboo

Surfrider Foundation

surfrider.org

The Surfrider Foundation is an environmental, nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of oceans, waves and beaches through an activist network. The foundation was started in 1984 by a group of surfers from Malibu, Calif., and today has 82 chapters, including 86 student clubs, and more than one million supporters, volunteers and activists fighting over 100 active campaigns around the country. Some of the foundation’s initiatives include beach cleanings, the Ocean Friendly Gardens program, Rise Above Plastics and the Blue Water Task Force.

Consolidated Carpet

Friends of St. Dominic’s

sdfs.org/friends

Friends of St. D ominic’s is the affiliated fundraising organization benefiting Saint Dominic’s Home. The organization and its donors share the vision of keeping children safe from abuse, neglect and homelessness as well as enabling productive lives for children and adults with developmental, emotional and physical disabilities. Friends of St. Dominic’s is guided by the faith, determination and generosity of others who believe there is a better tomorrow for every child.

Floor Covering News

Raising Raiders

raisingraiders.org

Raising Raiders is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to serving the Marines, Sailors and families of Marine Special Operations Command (MARSOC). The small nonprofit responds to urgent needs within its community by providing financial assistance. The organization’s assistance spans from professional certifications to summer camp to medical expenses—anything to help enrich the lives of those who have and continue to fight for the United States’ freedom.

In addition to community outreach, Raising Raiders’ programs include the Kids Club and the Always Beside You grant. The money donated by FCNews will be used to help military families who have suffered hardships during Hurricane Florence.

Mohawk Residential

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Greater Chattanooga

rmhchattanooga.com

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga provides families with the care and resources they need when their child is sick. The house offers families the comforts of home, including places to sleep, kitchens and dining rooms, entertainment rooms, laundry rooms, a playground and computer access. Volunteers from the community prepare meals for dinner in the House’s kitchen, and a stocked pantry provides foods for breakfasts and lunches. In addition, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga provides at least $50,000 in scholarship funding to young people headed off to college.

Mohawk Commercial

Susan G. Komen

ww5.komen.org

Susan G. Komen has transformed how the world treats and talks about breast cancer, and it has helped turn millions of breast cancer patients into breast cancer survivors. Since 1982, the organization has funded more than $956 million in research and upwards of $2.1 billion in medical care, community education and psychosocial support.

The organization serves millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Susan G. Komen’s next goal is to help reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.

Salesmaster

American Cancer Society (ACS)

cancer.org

American Cancer Society (ACS) was founded in 1913 by 10 doctors and five laypeople in New York City. At its inception, the organization was called the American Society for the Control of Cancer. Today, ACS is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer through research, education, advocacy and service.

The ACS has invested more than $4.6 billion in research since 1946. Through research and action, the society has contributed to a 26% decrease in the overall U.S. cancer death rate since 1991, which means the ACS has helped avoid nearly 2.4 million cancer deaths during that time. In addition to its work in the U.S., ACS also has global programs focused on lower-income countries.

Spartan Surfaces

Harford Family House

harfordfamilyhouse.org

Harford Family House helps families and unaccompanied young adults, between the ages of 18 and 24, who are experiencing homelessness transition into permanent/stable housing. The organization’s goal is to end homelessness in Harford County, one family at a time.

In addition to shelter for families, the organization provides education in life skills, job readiness and personal growth, individualized case management to help families overcome the root cause of their homelessness, referrals to partner agencies and personal connection to the community. The organization’s services are built around the core values of integrity, respect and accountability. Last year, 82% of the families exiting the program went on to safe and stable permanent housing.

Rite Rug

Special Operations Warrior Foundation

specialops.org

Special Operations Warrior Foundation was founded in 1980 after an attempt to rescue 53 American hostages in Iran, which ended in the loss of eight servicemen who left behind 17 children. The foundation supports the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps Special Operations personnel through two initiatives: No. 1, ensuring full financial assistance for various educational programs to the surviving children of Special Operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty; and No. 2, providing immediate financial grants to severely combat-wounded and hospitalized Special Operations personnel and their families.

The foundation’s pledge to fallen special operators and their families has resulted in over 1,200 college degrees. In 2017 the Special Operations Warrior Foundation provided $400,000 to wounded special operators.