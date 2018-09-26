Emser Tile assists in Hurricane Florence relief

Los Angeles—In the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Emser Tile has made a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support local humanitarian services and programs in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The Los Angeles-based tile and stone company operates several showrooms and service centers, as well as a 400,000-square-foot distribution center, across the three states. Emser Tile employs more than 100 local area associates and services thousands of valued customers and partners in the region.

“We are inspired by the strength and resiliency of those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Florence,” said Carl Delia, president, Emser Tile. “We support these communities, including our partners who have been impacted, as they move in the direction of a safe recovery.”