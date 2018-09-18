Durkan shares the stage with Carrie Underwood

Calhoun, Ga.—Carrie Underwood's new album, Cry Pretty, was introduced to music industry insiders at a recent listening held at the Parthenon in Nashville. Underwood and her team at Universal Music Group Nashville pulled off the event with the help of flooring from Durkan, the hospitality brand of Mohawk Group.

The Parthenon in Nashville’s Centennial Park is an exact, full-scale replica of its namesake in ancient Greece. It is an open structure made of stone and concrete with a 42-foot-high statue of Athena, 46 Doric columns and a tremendously high ceiling.

“We reached out to Durkan for a creative way to solve the acoustics problem,” said Gary Keffer, director of strategic marketing, UMG Nashville. “The Durkan brand had the elegance in design that we needed and the quality we required for this particular environment and for a high-profile, exclusive event. Finding a carpeting product that worked acoustically and with the aesthetics of the building was critically important for us, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

The success of the Cry Pretty listening event was crucial for Underwood, who weighed in on all decisions, including the carpet.

The project used 567 square yards of bound area rugs in Structure Revival, a Definity In-Stock pattern that balances strong modern design and a softly blended palette of blue, gray and black accented with shimmers of silver and blue opal. The carpet reduced the reverb in the building by three seconds, which meant that the nearly 200 people in attendance were able to listen to Underwood’s music as it was truly intended to be heard—with clean sound and crisp vocals.

To the knowledge of John Tumminello, vice president of the Conservancy for the Parthenon and Centennial Park, no one has carpeted the Parthenon to this extent, and the result was worth it. “The Parthenon was transformed,” he said. “The team did an excellent job of taking this national icon and decorating it to the level of branding of the Cry Pretty album. It was like a one-of-a-kind, club-type atmosphere.”

Definity In-Stock offers a select group of award-winning, elegantly designed, hospitality-style and grade rugs available for quick delivery for all commercial segments.

Durkan donated five area rugs, two of which were seamed together on-site to cover the main event space called the Naos. A square rug was used in the large Treasury Room, which served as the reception area, and matching runners were made for the long outer walkways.