CTEF searches for executive director

Pendleton, S.C.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) has begun looking for an executive director to take the foundation’s mission to the next level.

The foundation relies on industry support to carry out its educational and certification goals. As of 2018, CTEF has educated, trained and certified 1,500 CTIs and many ACTs, thanks to the intense dedication of its full-time staff members, volunteers and the outsourcing of some functions.

“The need for this program to grow to new levels is urgent and the foundation is seeking to hire a dedicated self-starter who can work with industry leaders and supporters to reach its goals and objectives,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and member of the CTEF board of directors.

CTEF offers the only tile industry recognized certification test validating the skills and knowledge of the installer. This industry certification will become even more important as consumers, homebuilders, general contractors, specifiers and designers seek qualifications through programs such as industry certification.

The ideal candidate will have a clear understanding of the construction industry. Having significant experience in tile distribution, manufacturing and installation is ideal.

To learn more, visit: ceramictilefoundation.org/blog/ctef-is-searching-for-an-executive-director.