CFL starts three factories outside China

CFL, one of the largest Chinese flooring exporters, has initiated the production of three new fully integrated production facilities outside of China. According to Tom Van Poyer, CEO, the move simultaneously supports the company’s rapid growth while addressing the recent trade disputes between the United States and China.

Products produced in these facilities, CFL noted, will significantly expand CFL’s overall capacity and will not be subject to the recently implemented tariffs. “We are committed to make our partners stronger than ever in this ever-changing and challenging business environment, and feel we are far ahead in proactively finding solutions for our customers,” Poyer stated. “Across all categories—whether it is laminate, SPC, WPC or luxury vinyl—we will continue to go the extra mile to bring the most innovative and differentiated products to the marketplace.”

According to CFL, the new manufacturing initiatives in countries outside of China mark the beginning of a more global expansion of the company. CFL did not disclose the specific plant sites; however, it maintains branches in Europe, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

“CFL has grown into a family of close to 3000 employees, and we are very committed to providing a platform for our customers to take market share in these changing times,” said Thomas Baert, president.

All facilities will be operational by January 2019, CFL stated.