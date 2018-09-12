Cali Bamboo expands Eco-Engineered line

San Diego—In response to growing customer demand, Cali Bamboo has added nine new floors to its Eco-Engineered bamboo flooring collection. Engineered planks are frequently a strategic choice, with a layered construction that makes them more dimensionally stable, and therefore better suited for high-moisture environments like kitchens, bathrooms and basements.

The new floors are the omnichannel company’s first engineered styles with click-lock milling, ideal for glue-down or floating installations. Planks measure 72⅞ inches long, 5 5/16 inches wide, and 9/16 of an inch thick. The entire engineered collection is now available from Cali Bamboo, various flooring dealers across the country, Lowe’s Home Improvement stores and Lowes.com.

Like Cali’s existing Eco-Engineered line up, the nine new styles feature an extra thick wear layer of Fossilized bamboo over a sustainable core of cross-constructed eucalyptus. Bamboo is the planet’s fastest growing plant, and eucalyptus is the fastest growing tree—both of which yield a high-quality, renewable building material without causing any damage to the plant or surrounding environment during harvesting.

Planks are protected by a 13 Coat Durability Sealing System, shielding them from pet claws, high heels, and other forms of wear and tear. That scratch-resistant finish keeps the bamboo’s rich color, expertly distressed surface and subtle hand-scraping looking its best. Both the finish and the flooring itself are backed by a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.

As with all Cali products, the new floors utilize only top-quality raw materials and adhesives, ensuring planks are non-toxic and completely safe for the home with low VOCs and no added urea formaldehyde.

For more information, visit: calibamboo.com/engineered-flooring.html.