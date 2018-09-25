BWG holds open house, golf outing

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) held an open house on Sept. 11 at its Solution Center in Rochester, N.Y. The informative evening offered the latest in flooring design ideas, new and exciting materials, finishing touches and installation products.

Educational, hands-on demonstrations included new tools and a ceramic/shower installation segment, with 13 top suppliers demonstrating products and offering tips to the 85 guests in attendance.

“This event is held every year, and this was our biggest turnout yet,” said Mike Maslyn, branch manager of the Rochester division of BWG. “We had quite a few new customers attend, and it was the biggest vendor participation we’ve ever had.”

With momentum high, BWG’s 38th annual golf outing was held the following day, Sept. 12, at the Victor Hills Golf Club in Victor, N.Y. It, too, was a success. The tournament saw 20 teams participate in the four-person scramble, and a two-way tie for first place; the tie breaker being decided by the 8th eighth hole score for both teams.

“It was great to meet firsthand with our customers offsite, while they were removed from their rigorous daily demands,” said Dan Doyle, vice president - branch sales and operations of BWG. “That, coupled with our meals and contests, made for an instructive, but very fun and relaxing, afternoon.”