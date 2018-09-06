Boa-Franc celebrates 35th anniversary as hardwood manufacturer

Saint-Georges, Quebec—Boa-Franc, the Mirage brand hardwood flooring manufacturer, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

From its beginnings as a small local manufacturer, the company has grown to become the leading manufacturer of hardwood floors in North America, earning many recognitions for its quality products along the way. For instance, in 2017, Boa-Franc received for the second time in a row the Grand Prix québécois de la qualité award, the highest honor bestowed by the Quebec government for businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices.

“Our company started up 35 years ago as a little workshop with three people,” said Pierre Thabet, president of Boa-Franc. “From there, we have grown to be North America’s most reputable hardwood flooring manufacturer, with a workforce of some 475 employees. The enthusiasm, commitment and dedication of our employees, and the trust of our strategic partners, got us where we are today and will allow us to maintain this pace for years to come.”

This journey that began in 1983 has been defined by an unflagging pursuit of quality, a commitment to the wood processing industry, honest and lasting business relations, and engagement in local community, cultural, sports and educational initiatives. Over the years, the company and its employees have donated to over 300 local organizations and over 50 foundations and funds dedicated to fighting poverty, violence, illiteracy and disease.