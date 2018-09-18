Armstrong Flooring presents fall promotion

Lancaster, Pa.— Armstrong Flooring has launched its The Floor is Yours fall promotion, offering consumers nationwide a chance to save up to 10% on select hardwood collections, as well as Alterna Plank. The promotion period is Oct. 1-Nov. 30, 2018.

The promotion gives consumers an opportunity to save on flooring that features Armstrong Flooring’s exclusive Diamond 10 technology. Using cultured diamonds containing all the properties of natural diamonds, the patent-pending Diamond 10 technology yields a product unmatched in performance and durability, offering the ultimate in scratch, stain and scuff resistance.

Qualifying Armstrong Flooring products include: Solid Hardwood - Paragon & Appalachian Ridge solid hardwood with Diamond 10 technology; and Residential Tile – Alterna Plank Engineered Tile with Diamond 10 technology.

The purchase must be during the promotion period from a participating Armstrong Flooring retailer and the discount is applied to the entire purchase in the form of an Armstrong Flooring Visa prepaid card.

For more information, visit: armstrongflooring.com.