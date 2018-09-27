Armstrong advances support of United Way

Lancaster, Pa.—More than 225 Armstrong Flooring employees and their family members volunteered at nonprofit organizations and work sites during United Way of Lancaster County’s Day of Caring this year from Sept. 7-8. The Armstrong team completed projects at more than a dozen sites—working at local parks, community service centers and educational organizations. The team volunteered by doing yard work, cleaning, painting, installing flooring and other projects.

Employees at Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster headquarters pledged more than $115,000 to the United Way campaign. Contributions fund initiatives designed to advance United Way of Lancaster County’s four bold goals: 100% of children will enter kindergarten ready to learn; 100% of students and adults will have post-secondary credentials; 100% of individuals will have a medical home; individuals and families living in poverty will be reduced by 50%.

“Armstrong Flooring has a long history of support for United Way, and I’m proud of the way our employees continued to build on that legacy this year,” said Don Maier, Armstrong Flooring CEO and a member of United Way of Lancaster County’s board of directors. “We recognize the unique power of the United Way to drive systemic change through their collaborative partnerships delivering measurable results, and year after year our employees show their support with generous contributions and by volunteering during Day of Caring.”

In further support of this year’s United Way of Lancaster County campaign, the Armstrong Flooring Community Fund is matching new or increased leadership-level contributions up to a total of $200,000.

Employees at Armstrong Flooring plants around the country also conduct United Way campaigns and participate in volunteer service days throughout the year.

To learn more, visit: armstrongflooring.com.