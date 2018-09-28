ARK Floors, Design Finishes sign exclusive distribution agreement

Carrollton, Texas—ARK Floors will be Design Finishes' premier and only hardwood flooring brand. Design Finishes will be responsible for promoting the ARK Brand and achieving market penetration throughout the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

“With a good industry partner like Design Finishes, we know that we will be able to bring quality desirable hardwood flooring to the markets that Design Finishes will be servicing for us,” said Edward Goldberg, general manager of ARK Floors. “This is a great partnership and we are all very excited about the future together.”