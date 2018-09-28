Anderson Tuftex, Shaw Floors, Stainmaster host Design Symposium

Dalton, Ga.—Anderson Tuftex, in partnership with Shaw Floors and Stainmaster, recently hosted the Design Symposium Sept. 19-21 in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif. The Design Symposium was an invitation-only event created to foster learning, provide solutions and initiate discussion among leaders in the ever-changing new home construction business.

This year, the Design Symposium was hosted at the Terranea Resort. Attendees enjoyed breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean while learning about the latest fiber and design trends. They were also shown the brands’ new flooring products, slated to launch soon.

“Shaw, Anderson Tuftex and Stainmaster are more than trade partners,” said Christine Slaughter, director of design and marketing - West. “We have a true and genuine interest in the growth, development and success of our customers professionally and personally.”

Headlining the symposium was keynote speaker Michael Landers, president of Culture Crossing, a global consulting company dedicated to finding innovative solutions for groups and individuals working in the multicultural marketplace. He discussed content from his best-selling book, Culture Crossing, which offers key strategies for working, living and thriving in today’s increasingly multicultural marketplace.

“We had a great group of attendees from all over the country,” said Katie Ford, director of brand strategy, Anderson Tuftex. “It was great to see them network with their peers, leave inspired and excited to communicate about upcoming homebuilding and interior trends to their clients.”

Other presenters included: Christine Slaughter, director of design and marketing – West, Shaw Floors; Trish Addington, director of design and marketing – Midwest, Shaw Floors; Brian Fawks, divisional vice president, builder - West; Carrie Edwards Isaac, vice president of marketing; Pam Rainey, vice president of product design, Shaw Floors; Brad Christensen, vice president of marketing and business strategy, Shaw Floors; Kirk Wessells, regional vice president builder - West, Anderson Tuftex; Martha Wakelin, product design and development director, Stainmaster. Jeff Honkonen, sales director, also attended the event representing Stainmaster.