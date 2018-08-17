To Market names Eilts VP of sales

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—To Market Global, owned by Raskin Industries, has hired Randy Eilts as its new vice president of sales. With more than 25 years of experience in sales management roles, Eilts' versatile background will help continue to grow the commercial flooring business.

Eilts' most recent role was as executive vice president of sales for Parterre Flooring Systems, an LVT-focused flooring manufacturer. He previously held esteemed positions related to the commercial market with TEC Educational Furniture, McCoy-Rockford Business Interiors, Interceramic and Shaw Industries.

In his new position, Eilts will help boost To Market's nationwide presence by expanding territory sales and increasing focus on healthcare, senior living, multi-family, higher education and hospitality. His experience will help supplement the success To Market has already experienced in these segments.

“I am excited to be part of the To Market team that has built an unprecedented reputation of cutting-edge product design with exceptional customer service and quality,” Eilts said. “Nothing is impossible as we continue to combine those well-earned traditions with the commitment to drive A&D and end-user support through an increase in new product introductions, expanded services and building a world-class organization.”

Eilts is based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He will travel regularly to connect with key To Market representatives and will represent the company in the field.

“We're excited to bring Randy on board because he appreciates and understands our culture,” said Michael Raskin, founder and CEO of Raskin Industries. “When I acquired To Market, I knew we needed to hire the right person to take it to the next level. Randy checked all of the boxes.”