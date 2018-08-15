Tawnya Arteaga joins DuChâteau

San Diego– DuChâteau has named Tawnya Arteaga as its first director of talent and culture.

Serving as a key member of the executive leadership team, Arteaga will work to develop new programs that support DuChâteau's long-term growth plan and ensure the company continues to offer a positive cultural experience for all employees. She will oversee DuChâteau's human resources and talent acquisition functions, including recruiting and hiring, rewards and benefits programs, employee training and engagement, compliance and process optimization.

Arteaga has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent development for public and private companies in multiple sectors, including software, banking and management consulting. She is based at DuChâteau's headquarters in San Diego and reports to co-founders Misael Tagle and Benjamin Buzali.

“Tawnya has a strong track record of contributing to the development of highly successful teams throughout her career,” Tagle said. “She is strategic, results oriented and has a natural ability to connect with people, which are critical components of a strong human resources and talent development department. As we continue to grow, we need to find and develop people who believe in our mission and live our values every day. Tawnya will play an integral role in that process.”

Arteaga said she was interested in joining DuChâteau because of the company's vision, culture of innovation and history of investing in its people.

“After getting to know the founders and understanding their future goals for DuChâteau, I saw a tremendous opportunity to apply my experience in talent and culture development to help support its continued growth,” Arteaga said. “Mitch and Benny are committed to helping every employee build new competencies and excel in their roles—a wonderful culture I look forward to expanding.”