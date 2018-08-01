Tarkett’s Tandus Centiva launches Tailored Twist collection

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett debuts Tandus Centiva’s Tailored Twist collection. This vibrant, carefully tailored modular carpet line combines inventive design with sustainability using the company’s ethos Modular with Omnicoat technology recycled PVB film backing.

“With Tailored Twist, we looked to the intricate stitching of a hand-tailored suit, that careful detailing that makes high fashion so special, and translated it into a modular carpet to create an intentional, tailored space,” said Terry Mowers, vice president of commercial design, Tarkett North America. “The four patterns within the collection allow designers to create individualistic spaces with adventurous use of color.”

Tailored Twist features the following four patterns that can be used individually or combined for a custom feel:

Tailored , the base style for the collection, provides a slightly larger scale print in grounding neutral tones.

, the base style for the collection, provides a slightly larger scale print in grounding neutral tones. Tailored Plaid features Tailored as the dominant style and a tartan pattern along the tile’s edge.

features Tailored as the dominant style and a tartan pattern along the tile’s edge. Tailored Bloom interprets a floral inspiration along the edge of Tailored tiles.

interprets a floral inspiration along the edge of Tailored tiles. Tailored Madras is a value-engineered, mid-scale plaid in a palette that coordinates with Tailored.

Featuring 162 possible combinations in its palette and patterns, Tailored Twist offers complete personalization. The collection’s designers followed key principles of pattern mixing, scaling and coloring so every design feels whimsical but not erratic.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.