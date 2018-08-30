Tarkett increases North America accessories production capacity

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has expanded its North America accessories production capacity through the purchase of a 70,000-square-foot building adjacent to the company’s existing Chagrin Falls manufacturing facility located in Auburn Township, Ohio.

This multi-million-dollar investment is intended to increase production capacity for the company’s Johnsonite-branded vinyl resilient wall base and finishing borders. The project demonstrates Tarkett’s commitment to the long-term growth of its manufacturing presence in the United States.

“Our Chagrin plant produces the top accessories products in the market,” said Jeff Fenwick, president, resilient, Tarkett North America. “This capital investment helps us increase our production capacity, allowing us to continue to deliver the high-quality products on which our customers have come to rely.”

This expansion also reinforces the company’s focus on efficient, sustainable manufacturing. The current Chagrin Falls manufacturing site operates on 100% renewable energy and uses a closed-loop process water system—processes that will be carried over to the new manufacturing location.

To learn more about Tarkett and its brands Johnsonite, Tandus Centiva and Desso, visit: tarkettna.com.