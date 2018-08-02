Somerset expands distribution in Northeast territory

Somerset, Ky.—Somerset Hardwood Flooring will begin to have Belknap White Group distribute Somerset-branded flooring products throughout its distribution coverage areas, effective Oct. 1, 2018. This appointment adds a top-five distributor to Somerset’s already strong distribution base in the Northeastern U.S.

Belknap White will serve in a dual-distribution capacity with Somerset Hardwood Flooring's longtime wholesale partner, NRF Distributors, in the northernmost part of its territory. In the southern part of Belknap White’s distribution area, it will overlap with Somerset's distributors, who are already in place there. These include: PC Hardwoods, Elias Wilf (New Jersey area), Olson Floor Supply and Michael Halebian & Co.

"Somerset is proud to add Belknap White to our already strong family of distributors in the Northeast," said Paul Stringer, vice president of sales and marketing, Somerset Hardwood Flooring.