Snedeker joins Bob’s Carpet & Flooring as EVP

By Steven Feldman

Industry veteran Dave Snedeker has left Nebraska Furniture Mart to become executive vice president of Bob’s Carpet & Flooring, the dominant floor covering retailer in the Tampa/St. Pete area. He started Aug. 27.

Snedeker, the current president of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), most recently served as division merchandise manager for Nebraska Furniture Mart. “This was a great opportunity to make a positive change for both Bob’s Carpet Mart and my career,” he told FCNews. “It was time to go out and do something different. I think I can help grow this company.”

Snedeker said he will be concentrating on the basics: merchandising, product mix and people. “I will be focusing on what the customers are asking for that we may not currently have and explore how we fix that.”

As president of NFA, diversification into products beyond flooring was a key initiative and is something he will look to bring to his role at Bob’s. “Diversification is essential for long-term growth, so that is one of the first priorities. I will be assessing where we are and how we can take care of our customers in a better way.”

Expect Snedeker to bring more hard surface to Bob’s, as he did with Nebraska Furniture Mart. “Carpet has dominated the sales floor at Bob’s, but as I searched for homes in the area on Zillow, there was so much hard surface. I would also like to see more ceramic sold.”

Snedeker moves from one dominant player to another, but admits there will be somewhat of a learning curve as he finds himself in a new territory. “I have to get a feel for the Florida market. And while I know the top-level executives at all the mills, the challenge will be getting to know the individual local reps.”

Ashlie Butler, the third-generation president of Bob’s Carpet & Flooring, had targeted Snedeker for months. “Dave was highly recommended by several of his peers; he brings credibility and integrity to the company. He offers expertise in many areas within our industry and can help us grow beyond where we are today with new products and merchandising.”

Snedeker said he looks forward to working with Butler in growing the flooring business. “Ashlie has done a great job of trying to make a positive change within the company since she took the reins in 2016, and I want to help her on that journey.”

Snedeker joins Bob’s Carpet & Flooring as the retailer embarks on its 50-year anniversary in 2019. “I am excited to start the next 50 years with someone like Dave,” Butler said. “I have had more sleep in the last week than I have had in the last two-and-a-half years.”