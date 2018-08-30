Shaw’s latest Sustainability Report highlights commitments

Dalton, Ga.—The 2017 sustainability report released today by Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) focuses on the company’s continued efforts to “Create a Better Future” through a focus on safe, sustainable products and operations that contribute to healthier environments and preservation of natural resources.

“2017 was a positive year for Shaw, as we continued to accelerate the evolution of our company,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO, Shaw Industries. “As we continue to grow and work to ensure that our people thrive and our processes evolve, Shaw’s dedication to Cradle to Cradle design philosophies is unwavering and a guidepost for both human and environmental health considerations.”

Almost 90% of the products the company manufactured in 2017 were Cradle to Cradle Certified (based upon sales volume).

“At Shaw, we fundamentally believe everyone should have access to safe, sustainable products for their homes and workspaces,” said Troy Virgo, director, sustainability and product stewardship at Shaw. “The effort matters because people matter.”

To further ensure that no matter where or by whom a product or ingredient is made or sourced, it is held to the same high standards, Shaw unveiled a new sustainable sourcing policy in 2017. The policy brings even greater transparency into its supply chain by requiring disclosures about the ingredients that go into the products Shaw makes and sells in alignment with its 20-year commitment to Cradle to Cradle principles. The policy also incorporates the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, which Shaw signed in late 2017. The Global Compact is a widely recognized set of principles focused on upholding and protecting human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption standards.

The report also includes progress updates on Shaw’s 2030 sustainability goals and other key accomplishments, including:

Achieving carbon neutrality in its commercial carpet manufacturing operations

Opening a combined heat and power facility in Columbia, S.C., for further carbon reductions across its operations in 2018

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 32% across all operations

Reducing energy intensity by 25%

Ranking on Forbes magazine’s 2018 list of America’s Best Large Employers

Shaw’s sustainability report follows the Global Reporting Initiative framework. Read or download Shaw’s 2017 Sustainability Report at: shawinc.com/reports.