Shaw Industries named 50 Best Companies to Sell For

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Industries Group recently earned national recognition, ranking No. 18 on Selling Power magazine's 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Shaw is the only flooring manufacturer to be ranked on the list.

Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes the list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. The list represents a variety of company sizes and industries. To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering three broader categories:

Compensation and Benefits Hiring, Sales Training and Sales Enablement Customer Retention

"Being the only flooring manufacturer to be named one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For solidifies Shaw's sales leadership position," said Mike Fromm, Shaw's chief human resources officer. "Shaw is committed to investing in our salespeople through training, coaching, building relationships, and providing a high-performance culture of empowerment and accountability."

Shaw employs approximately 1,200 sales associates globally and supports them at every stage of their career with multi-dimensional training and development. Embedded in this training is reinforcement of Shaw's customer-centric approach and a focus on helping customers achieve their objectives and grow their business. The company provides more than one million hours of training to associates, including the salesforce, annually.