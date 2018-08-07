Schönox to hold fifth annual Worst Subfloor Contest

Florence, Ala.—Schönox is kicking off its annual Man vs. Floor Worst Subfloor Contest with a call for submissions. All who are interested must submit their entries by the Dec. 14 deadline.

To enter, contestants must send before and after photos of their worst subfloor challenge. Entries can be submitted at hpsubfloors.com/worstsubfloor or on the Schönox app.

The first-prize winner will receive a Porsche track experience. Second place will win a 65-inch Sony 4K HDR ultra HD TV. And, the third-place prize is an Xbox One X.

For more information, visit: hpsubfloors.com/worstsubfloor.