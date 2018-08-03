Roppe launches new LVT

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe Corp. has launched its new LVT, Northern Parallels, and an updated Northern Timbers line. With this launch the company can now tout that its full line of LVT products are made in the USA.

Northern Parallels is a new series of LVT visual options that are inspired by nature and correlate to a freshly updated Northern Timbers palette. Northern Parallels, consisting of six collections, is available in 24 colors/patterns that vary from 12 x 24 and 18 x 18 tiles and a 9¼ x 59¼ plank.

Northern Timbers offer 23 timeless grains and hues that complement many design styles and textures in two standard sizes—4 x 36 and 6 x 48 planks. The Northern Timbers loose lay floating floor option provides ease of installation in eight of the most popular grains, while Northern Timbers Solutions includes a palette of seven colors/grains with a 12 mil wear layer for the light-commercial and residential market.

Northern Timbers and Parallels are available in a full 1/8 thickness offering a 28 mil wear layer with C-Shield UV cured ceramic bead finish that adds durability by resisting scuffing and traffic patterns on the surface while promoting ease of maintenance. Both lines offer a 20-year commercial warranty, while Northern Timbers Loose-Lay and Solutions offer a 20-year residential and seven-year commercial warranty (no rolling loads). The Northern Timbers and Parallels palette’s also complement Roppe’s most popular neutrals found in their 70 colors of wall base, rubber tile and tread to provide a complete set of flooring options across several different product categories.

For more information, visit roppe.com.